WATCH: Fire in Bransbury Park is out

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS have put out the blaze that broke out at Bransbury Park in Portsmouth.

Bransbury Road in Eastney was closed while firefighters tackled a blaze in the sports pavilion’s roof.

Photo: Darrel Newman

Four appliances from Cosham and Southsea were called to Bransbury Park, on Bransbury Road at 4.16pm.

A fire had started in the roof of the pavilion, which is used to hold equipment for the park.

Steve Jolliffe, watch manager at Southsea fire station, said: ‘We were called to a fire in the roof structure of the sports pavilion.

‘The cause of the fire is unknown but it was contained in the roof so equipment inside is not damaged.

‘We sent four appliances including the aerial platform ladder from Southsea. Two breathing apparatus were used along with a hose reel and main jet.

‘The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes and we are now spending time making the structure safe.’

South Central Ambulance Service sent its hazardous area response team and an ambulance crew but no one needed treating.

Police helped divert traffic away from the closure.

An Eastney resident, who asked not to be named, said: ‘I was walking through the park and saw this thick smoke.

‘The firefighters turned up really quickly and they put it out quickly too.

‘It was luckily it didn’t spread.’