WATCH: Forensics team in action on M3

VIDEO footage has been released of a forensics team scouring the M3 yesterday.
The video comes after the motorway was closed when a suspected ‘hazardous substance’ was found on the carriageway, and the bomb squad was called to deal with it.
It has not yet been confirmed what the substance was, or how it ended up in the road.
Motorists reported being stuck for hours as a result of the incident, with social media users sharing pictures of the scene, with one showing a man walking his dog on the hard shoulder, others playing golf, and another doing a handstand on the carriageway.
