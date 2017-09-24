WATCH: Forensics team in action on M3

VIDEO footage has been released of a forensics team scouring the M3 yesterday.

The video comes after the motorway was closed when a suspected ‘hazardous substance’ was found on the carriageway, and the bomb squad was called to deal with it.

A forensics team was spotted on the M3 yesterday after the motorway was closed. Picture: Simon Cox

It has not yet been confirmed what the substance was, or how it ended up in the road.

Motorists reported being stuck for hours as a result of the incident, with social media users sharing pictures of the scene, with one showing a man walking his dog on the hard shoulder, others playing golf, and another doing a handstand on the carriageway.