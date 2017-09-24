WATCH: M3 closure ‘not being treated as terrorist incident’ - but simialr incident happened last week too

YESTERDAY’S incident on the M3 was the result of a flammable, but not explosive, material.

That is the message from Hampshire police as it launches an appeal for witnesses in the area to come forward.

Picture released by the Press Association taken with permission from the Twitter feed of George Vitelis of a man practising golf as traffic is at standstill on the M3

The M3 was shut for around 11 hours yesterday after a hazardous substance was found between Junction Nine and Junction 11.

Early assessments indicate that this was a flammable material, not explosive material, which had been thrown from the motorway bridge which leads to St Catherine’s Hill. Nobody was hurt, and there is no wider risk to public safety as a result.

Assessments to determine exactly what the material is are still on-going at this time.

According to Hampshire police, officers are aware of and investigating a similar incident which took place on the same bridge last week, at around 4am on Saturday, September 16.

People who saw anything that might help the police with the investigation can call 101.