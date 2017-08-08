WATCH: Rail bosses urges passengers to bear pain of Waterloo works

Have your say

A RAIL boss says passengers will feel the gain after the pain of disruption during a major renovation of Waterloo station.

Marke Carne, Network Rail chief executive, said that the extensive works this month will increase capacity by 45,000 people a day at the terminus on the main Portsmouth-London line.

Work at Waterloo

Almost half of the platforms at Waterloo, the UK's busiest train station, are closed for a major overhaul and commuters face severe rail disruption.