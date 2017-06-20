Woman left with life-changing scars after vicious attack on family holiday

A WOMAN has been left with life-changing scars after being viciously glassed in the face during a holiday abroad.

Danielle Beavis-Smith was enjoying her last night of a break in Egypt with her boyfriend and family when she was attacked by another guest.

Danielle Beavis-Smith enjoying her holiday with friends before the attack

The 22-year-old from Havant was rushed to hospital for treatment before being flown home the next day.

She said: ‘I was by the bar in the hotel lobby with a couple ordering drinks, but the staff told me they were closing up.

‘The woman had three drinks in her hand so she gave me one of hers.

‘The man didn’t agree so they started arguing. I told them it wasn’t a big deal and gave the drink back.

‘He turned around and was quite irate, he grabbed the drink and glassed me straight across the face.

After being taken to a private hospital for treatment, Danielle was told to pay £1,300 in medical costs.

To top off her holiday night from hell, she claims staff at the Jungle Aquapark hotel ordered her to pay £155 to have the blood cleared up from the lobby.

But she refused to fork out the money and criticised the hotel for its response to the attack.

She said: ‘At least I was able to enjoy most of my holiday but it ended on a really horrible night.

‘We booked with Thomas Cook but they haven’t given me any help, they told me it was a police matter.

‘I’ve just had a few messages and a voice mail to ask if I was okay.

‘One of my family said they saw the guy in the hotel after it happened. It’s dangerous he was being allowed to stay.’

Since returning home Danielle has had her stitches removed from her face.

She said: ‘It has been a difficult process. The day after it happened I was on the plane and started to get panic attacks.

‘I am quite a strong-minded person, but it has definitely hurt my trust in people.

‘People still tell me I’m beautiful, I don’t always believe them but I’m not prepared to hide away either.’

A Thomas Cook spokesman said: ‘We want our customers to have the best possible time on holiday, so we are sorry to hear that Ms Beavis-Smith was injured.

‘Our team in resort stayed with Ms Beavis-Smith up until departure, and upon return home kept in contact to offer additional advice and support, including regarding a police investigation.

‘We recommended that Ms Beavis-Smith contacts her travel insurance provider to reclaim all medical expenses.’