Young man dies after motorcycle traffic collision

An 18 year-old motorcyclist has died after a road traffic collision.

The fatal collision is believed to be a single vehicle collision, involving a motorcycle on the B3035 in Bishops Waltham.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he was declared deceased.

His next of kin has been informed.

The motorcyclist’s passenger, a 15-year-old girl, has also been taken to Southampton General hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We’re investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the B3035 in Bishops Waltham, heading towards Botley, at about 8.45pm last night.

‘Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting Op Key.’