A TRESPASSER on a railway line between Chichester and Havant is causing delays for commuters this evening.

Southern Railway services are either delayed by around 20 minutes or cancelled following the incident just after 5pm.

The train company tweeted: ‘Lines between Chichester and Havant are blocked, services are subject to delays of 20 mins and cancellations.’

Passengers are able to use South West Train services and Brighton Hove Bus services.