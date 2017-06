A lorry has crushed a car after toppling over in Portsmouth.

The Hippo truck is near the junction of Abbeydore Road and Kingsland Close in Paulsgrove, and has blocked the road.

Eyewitness Victor Chatwin, who lives nearby, said: ‘It’s completely blocked the road. It looks like it has flattened the front of a car.’

Police and the fire service have been called and traffic is being diverted.

