Twinnings sign up with Hampshire Country Council

FIVE leading companies have signed up to work with a council on ensuring consumer protection standards.
Leading tea company Twinings, based in Andover, is one of five to sign up with Hampshire County Council’s trading standards team and to pay for statutory partnerships.
Councillor Roy Perry, the council leader, said: ‘These new partnerships reflect how well regarded Hampshire Trading Standards is within the business community.’
