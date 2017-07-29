Two artists to have work displayed at QA Hospital cafe

NEW artwork is due to go on display in an exhibition space at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Irene Usher, from Gosport, and Sue Collyer, from Horndean, will have their pieces shown in the League of Friends’ art gallery in its coffee shop on B-Level at the Cosham site.

Irene’s work is her own interpretation of everyday objects, while Sue paints watercolours and likes to use flowers as her subjects.

The work will be on show between August 6 and September 2, Monday to Friday from 10am.