Two dead after lorry crash on M3

A MAN and a woman died during a serious crash on the M3 yesterday morning.

Police have confirmed the deaths following the collision on the northbound carriageway near Winchester between Junctions 9 and 10.

The collision involved three lorries and an Audi, taking place at around 10.15am.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those killed at this difficult time.

Police conducted a number of enquiries at the scene which led to a lengthy closure of the road for the duration of yesterday.

A spokesperson for the force said: ‘We would like once again to say thank you to motorists for their patience as we dealt with this incident.

‘We are now turning to members of the public to help with our enquiries and are particularly keen to secure any dash cam footage of the collision.

‘If you have any information or caught what happened on dash cam, then please call the serious collision investigation unit on 101 quoting 44170212966.’