Two hour delay on M3 near Winchester after car overturns

Have your say

There are reported delays of up to two hours on the M3 near Winchester this morning after a car overturned.

The northbound route between Junction 12 at Eastleigh at Junction 11 at Winchester is currently closed while the vehicle is recovered.

Traffic is queueing back from Shawford until the M27 turn-offs.

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that there were ‘very long delays’ from the M27 which could be as much as two hours.

There are also delays on the A3090 at Hursley and B3354 as drivers look for alternative routes.

Highways England said traffic officers are on site and the road is expected to be closed for ‘several hours’.

More to follow.