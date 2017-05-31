Two pensioners treated by paramedics after blaze at Southsea care home

TWO pensioners were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a care home.

Three crews from Southsea Fire Station raced to the property in Clarence Parade shortly before 1am this morning.

The firefighters helped staff evacuate residents from the ground floor.

They used two sets of breathing apparatus along with one hose reel and tactical ventilation.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the blaze had started in an extractor fan in an electrical cupboard.

Two people, one in their 70s and the other in their 80s, were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.

Crews left the scene at 2.01am.