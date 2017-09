Have your say

TWO people have been tended to by crew from Southsea Fire Station after a gas leak in their home.

Southsea Fire Station was called out to Bettesworth Road in Fratton at 8.45pm – having received a phone call regarding a gas leak.

A spokesman from the fire station said: ‘We went to the property and isolated the gas leak immediately.

‘The two people in the building were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.’