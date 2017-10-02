Two weeks to go for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust to raise cash

A WILDLIFE organisation has just two weeks left to raise cash to protect natural sites.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust’s crowdfunding campaign to protect the Solent’s wildlife has raised just over half its target, with two weeks left to go.

The trust is raising funds to start a series of new projects to get more people involved in protecting the Solent, ranging from citizen science to promoting sustainable seafood.

More than £8,700 of the £15,000 target has been pledged so far, made up of 132 donations.

To donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/wildandwonderful.