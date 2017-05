ARTWORK will be displayed looking at what is beneath the sea.

The exhibition, called Underwater, will be on show at the Diving Museum in Gosport.

From May 27 to May 29 visitors can see the artwork including paintings, photographs, films, sculptures and knitting.

Pupils from Gomer Junior School will also have art displayed.

Other youngsters under the age of 14 can also contribute. To enter email art@divingmuseum.co.uk.