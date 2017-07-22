University of Portsmouth Gospel Choir bidding for £50,000 prize on BBC One’s Pitch Battle tonight

Have your say

MILLIONS of people will be tuning in tonight to see if the University of Portsmouth Gospel Choir can claim victory in BBC One’s Pitch Battle grand final.

The group, made up of students, won their heat two weeks ago and is competing to win the show’s £50,000 prize.

Member Philipa Brobbey said the group were ‘very excited but a bit nervous’ ahead of their performance.

She said: ‘There is a feeling that we will smash it. At times it has been emotional but we also encourage each other.’

Group leader Heaven Sarpong added: ‘Training has been quite tough. We need everyone’s support and need everyone to vote.’

In their heat the group impressed judges with their unique rendition of Katy Perry’s Roar.

Although they wouldn’t reveal which songs they would sing, the pair said their performance would be a tribute to the late George Michael.

The final will be decided by a public vote.

Pitch Battle is on BBC One tonight at 7.25pm.