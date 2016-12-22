Up to six vehicles involved in A27 crash in Sussex.

Drivers faced delays today after several vehicles were involved in a crash on the A27 in Sussex.

The accident happened on A27 westbound at Fontwell, police confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene westbound just past the Fontwell roundabout at 7.18am ,said Sussex Police.

Up to six vehicles are reported to have been involved, but all are driveable and there is thought to be only one minor injury, a spokesman said.

There is heavy traffic and one lane is blocked, between Fontwell services roundabout and Fontwell Park Racecourse.