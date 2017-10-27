UPDATE: A3 reopens after six vehicles crash

Have your say

TWO people have been cut out of a car after a six vehicles were involved in a crash.

The A3 was shut at Clanfield after two separate crashes at Chalton Lane, one at 11.59am southbound and one at 12.45pm northbound.

Two crashes have taken place on the south and northbound carriageway on the A3 at Clanfield. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit

Two cars were involved in the first crash, and four in the second incident.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We were called at 12.08pm and we had crews from Waterlooville, Cosham and Emsworth.

‘This was on the A3 southbound, an RTC involving two vehicles on the highway.

‘Two persons were extricated from the vehicles.’

The casualties were handed over to the ambulance service.

Delays of around 65 minutes were reported.

All lanes have now re-opened.