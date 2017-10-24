UPDATE: Crash between cyclist and lorry closes main road in Hilsea

Have your say

A CRASH involving a cyclist and a lorry has closed part of a main road in Hilsea this evening.

Police are at the scene of the crash, at the junction between Hilsea Crescent and Northern Parade, which happened at 4.10pm today.

Road closures are in place and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 4.10pm to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a cyclist on Northern Road near to the junction with Hilsea Crescent.

‘The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

‘The cyclist has reportedly suffered serious injuries.

‘The incident is on-going.’