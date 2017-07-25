UPDATE: Cyclist left with serious injuries after van crash

Have your say

THE cyclist left trapped under a van in a accident suffered ‘serious injuries’.

Officers were called to Peak Lane in Fareham at 8.22am today after reports of a crash.

A spokesman for the police said: ‘The cyclist, a 34-year-old man, became trapped under the vehicle, but was freed at 8.49am.

‘He has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.’

A Thames Valley Air ambulance, hazardous response team and rapid-response vehicle all attended.

The South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We received a call at 8.18am about the road traffic collision in Peak Lane involving a cyclist and a van.’