UPDATE: Delays between Portsmouth and London after person struck by train

There are long delays on trains between Portsmouth and London this afternoon because of an emergency incident.

South West Trains have said services are not calling at some stations between Surbiton and Woking, and others could be cancelled.

This means that there are delays of about an hour for trains travelling past Woking.

British Transport Police confirmed a man was struck by a train near Woking station and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Disruption is expected to last until about 5pm.

A BTP statement said: ‘Work is underway to identify the person and inform their family.

‘This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

Passengers travelling between Portsmouth stations and London Victoria can use Southern Rail tickets, while tickets can also be used on Stagecoach 70, 71 and 72 routes between Guildford and Haslemere.

To check the latest updates go to the National Rail website.