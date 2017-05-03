UPDATE: Delays clearing coming out of Portsmouth after three-vehicle crash on M27

Drivers face delays coming out of Portsmouth this afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on the M27.

Police were called just after 4.30pm following the crash, which happened by the westbound slip road at junction 12.

Lanes two and three had been blocked but delays are now clearing.

There are not thought to be any injuries.

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that there were delays stretching back to the A27 and Portsbridge Roundabout junctions.

The three vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder.