A lane has been reopened on the M27 after a two-vehicle collision earlier this afternoon.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said the incident had happened on the westbound route between Junction 5 at Eastleigh and Junction 7 Stoneham Interchange.

The third lane was closed while the vehicles, one of which was a Chevrolet Matiz, were recovered.

There were delays in both directions particularly between Junctions 5 and 9.

Highways England warned drivers to expect delays of about 10 minutes.