UPDATE: Dog hit by car after it runs onto M275 carriageway

A dog has been left injured after it was hit by a car on the M275 this morning.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said they received reports just after 6.40am that a dog was on the carriageway.

When officers arrived there was no sign of the animal, but a motorist called at 8.15am to tell them they had hit the dog on the M275.

Officers went back and found the dog, alerted its owner and took it to the vets.

The road was briefly blocked while officers helped the animal.

Drivers faced more long delays across the Portsmouth area this morning after a series of collisions.

Hampshire police has confirmed on Twitter that there had a two-vehicle collision on Copnor Road, but it is being treated as a ‘minor’ incident and no injuries have been reported.

There were also reports of another collision on the A3 southbound near Clanfield, with the inside lane being closed between the Queen Elizabeth Country Park and Clanfield.

Drivers have already faced long queues on the M27 after an earlier four-vehicle collision.