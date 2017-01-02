UPDATE: Driver escapes A3 crash after falling asleep at wheel

A driver had a miraculous escape this morning after falling asleep at the wheel.

Hampshire Constabulary posted a picture of the car on Twitter after it crashed and flipped into a roadside ditch.

A South Central Ambulance spokeswoman said the service was called at 4.20am and took the driver to hospital with minor hand injuries.

Highways England also said on Twitter that there had been a traffic incident on the A3 between the A272 northbound near Petersfield and the B300.

No other vehicles were involved.