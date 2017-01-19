UPDATE: Driver escapes blazing vehicle on the M27 unscathed

A DRIVER – whose vehicle burst into flames on the M27 – escaped his blazing motor without injury, firefighters have said.

The man was travelling along the M27, eastbound between junctions 11 and 12, when a fire ignited in his car, shortly before 7.30am.

Firefighters from Fareham rushed to the scene and battled to extinguish the blazing vehicle, which was spewing smoke across the carriageway.

They used two breathing apparatuses and a high-pressure water hose. They were supported by a second fire crew from Southsea.

A spokesman from the service said: ‘The guy was driving along and smoke started coming out of the bonnet.

‘He was fine and pretty chirpy considering his car was on fire.’

The blaze closed two lanes of the carriageway and caused minor damage to trees and shrubs near the hard shoulder.

The road is now open again but commuters are still facing delays.

Earlier, a collision between Junction 8 and 9, westbound, had blocked one lane causing delays. The vehicles involved in this incident have now been removed from the road.