UPDATE: Driver killed after car overturns on M3

A man has died after his car overturned on the M3 this morning, police have confirmed.

Officers were called just before 5.15am to reports of a single vehicle collision on the northbound route between junction 12 and 11.

Traffic congestion at 9am. Picture: Google Maps

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 45-year-old man from Bournemouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no one else was involved in the collision.

The driver’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

All lanes were closed between the two junctions but have now reopened.

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that there were ‘very long delays’ from the M27 which could be as much as two hours.

There have also been delays on the A3090 at Hursley and B3354 as drivers look for alternative routes, while a lorry earlier jackknifed across the road on the A335 at Allbrook.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and the Hazardous Area Response Team had been sent to the scene.

Police inspector Kirsty Shannon said: ‘Due to the seriousness of this collision the motorway had to be closed for a couple of hours to ensure a thorough investigation of the scene.

‘We know that this has caused significant disruption to motorists this morning and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

‘We always work hard to ensure that any road closure is lifted as soon as possible and we would like to thank motorists for their patience while we dealt with this incident.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 105, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.