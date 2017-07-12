Search

UPDATE: Driver taken to hospital after lorry crash on M27

A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a lorry on the M27.

One lane was closed eastbound between Junction 8 and 9, by Whiteley, after the incident which happened shortly after 9.30am.

Hampshire Police said there were reports of a collision between a Nissan car and a lorry.

The lane has now been reopened.

The Nissan driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with minor injuries to his neck and chest.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene.

There have been delays of up to 25 minutes on the route.

