UPDATE: Drivers injured as two cars collide on Fareham town centre road

Two drivers have been injured after two cars collided in Fareham town centre this afternoon.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said officers were called at 2.30pm with reports of a collision on Quay Street between a Renault and a Vauxhall.

Each driver suffered a minor injury.

The road was blocked and there was some damage to a roadside barrier.

First Portsmouth tweeted that it is expecting delays to services including 3, X4, E1, E2, F1, F2, 9 and 9A of up to 15 minutes.