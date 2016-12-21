UPDATE: Firefighters bring blaze at Southsea dry cleaners under control

More than 40 firefighters battled a blaze at a dry cleaning shop in Southsea today.

The fire took hold at Impress Dry Cleaners, near to the Bold Forester pub in Albert Road shortly before 6am.

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said that 10 pumps were on the scene from across Hampshire as well as an aerial ladder unit.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control before 9am but Albert Road remained closed between Waverley Road and Bristol Road.

Nobody is believed to be hurt.

Witnesses reported a series of bangs sounding similar to gunshots as the blaze erupted.

Picture: Kimberley Barber