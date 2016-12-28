UPDATE: Firefighters called to M27 crash caused by black ice

Three vehicles crashed on the M27 west of Fareham after two vehicles skidded on ice.

The accident happened at the Hamble road bridge between junctions 8 and 9 for Whiteley westbound on the M27 just before 7am.

M27 crash

Firefighters said a car had skidded on black ice and pulled on to the hard shoulder.

Another car then went to pull over to help them but also skidded and crashed. It is not known how the third vehicle was involved.

A woman was rescued from a red Kia with leg and back pain and taken to hospital.

Police, paramedics and fire crews from Cosham, Fareham and Hightown were called to the scene.

Hampshire Police tweeted a picture of the three vehicles involved on the hard shoulder. They were extensively damaged.

The motorway was initially blocked although the outside lane was reopened by 7.30am.

Shortly after 8am, Highways England said queues had stretched back for two miles but were starting to ease.