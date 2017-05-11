UPDATE: Firefighters put out blaze at Portsmouth recycling centre

Firefighters have put out a blaze at a recycling centre in Portsmouth this morning.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue tweeted that part of the centre in Quartremaine Road is alight.

A spokesperson said it received a call at about 5.45am to with a report of between seven and 10 tonnes of recycling waste on fire.

It sent two crews from Cosham and Southsea, and one from Havant, Fareham and Portchester.

Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reels to dampen the flames.

The spokesperson added that the incident was being treated as a ‘small fire’.

Residents were warned to avoid the area and make sure all windows are closed.

