UPDATE: Fog warning extended for Portsmouth

Drivers are being urged to stay safe on the roads this afternoon after a fog warning was issued for the Portsmouth area.

The Met Office is forecasting more large areas of freezing fog to develop this afternoon, making driving conditions difficult.

The warning comes as 17 people were injured after their bus overturned on the M40 while going through heavy fog.

The male driver and 16 men and women passengers suffered injuries including broken bones, cuts and bruises when the accident happened at about 2.45am this morning.

On Friday morning, Met meteorologist Emma Sillitoe said: ‘The main thing we have had is large, dense freezing fog patches.

‘People driving around in the morning should take care on the roads.’

Visibility could be as low as 100 yards (metres) and ice could develop on the roads, she added.

The ‘yellow’ warning is in place until 4pm.