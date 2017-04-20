UPDATE: Hindhead Tunnel reopens after van fire causes long delays on A3

The Hindhead Tunnel has reopened after a van fire which cause long delays on the A3.

Surrey Police announced at 8.45am that the southbound tunnel was now open with 40mph limits and traffic was again able to move on one lane of the northbound tunnel, also with 40mph limits.

Police said they were awaiting recovery of the burnt-out vehicle.

The A3 was brought to a standstill just before 7am by the van fire in the Hindhead Tunnel. Long delays were reported for northbound drivers as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Highways England said at 7.15am: ‘The A3 is closed in both directions between the A333 and the A283 due to an incident within the Hindhead Tunnel involving a van fire.

‘Road users are currently being diverted along local routes.’