UPDATE: Hour delay as one lane closed on M27 after collision between lorry and four cars

One lane remains closed on the M27 this morning after a collision between a lorry and four cars.

Highways England said drivers should expect delays westbound after the incident between Junction 3 and 4.

Picture: Highways England/Twitter

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, are on the scene.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said police received a report of the incident near Nursling at 7.32am.

She added that the incident involved a lorry and four cars in the filter lane for the junction, and that one of the vehicles appeared to have shunted into another.

It involved a Transit, a Ford and two Vauxhalls.

Police reported one minor injury.

All vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder.

Emergency services had originally closed a filter lane and the inside lane, although the former has now been reopened.

Traffic information service ROMANSE has warned drivers to expect delays of up to an hour through Junction 5, and that queues were forming on the M3 southbound.