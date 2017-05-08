UPDATE: Investigation launched after firefighters battle Copnor roof blaze

A ROOF fire has been extinguished by firefighters.

The blaze started at about 7.30pm tonight, with three crews from Southsea, one from Cosham and the aerial ladder platform, also from Southsea, attending the incident.

House fire on Locarno Road, Copnor

Six breathing apparatus two jets and a hose reel were used to put out the fire in Locarno Road, Copnor.

Firefighters put it out by 8.51pm.

Tiberiu Iudean, 48, said: ‘I’m living in the neighbourhood and I just saw the smoke outside and the fire engines coming to take care of it.

‘Really I smelled it from Copnor Road where the petrol station is.

‘I just came back and saw four fire engines.’

Police are guarding the property tonight ahead of fire investigators starting work in the morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

All persons were accounted for, a fire service spokeswoman said.