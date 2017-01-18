UPDATE: Lane blocked on A27 after five-car collision

One lane is blocked on the A27 near Havant this morning after a collision between five cars.

Traffic information service ROMANSE one lane westbound was blocked on the Langstone flyover.

There are delays of up to 20 minutes from Emsworth and traffic is also slow on the A259 Havant Road.

The incident happened on the A27 entry slip road from the A3023.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said the collision happened at about 7.20am, and everyone was out of their vehicles when the ambulance arrived.

One person was given a medical assessment for minor injuries.