UPDATE: Lane re-opens following crash on A27 near Portsmouth

A LANE has been re-opened on the A27 eastbound following a crash near Portsmouth.

The inside lane had been blocked between the A2030 Eastern Road and A3M at Farlington.

But it has been re-opened by emergency services in the last 20 minutes.

Drivers can still expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

Police said earlier they were called at 2.27pm to reports of a four-vehicle collision involving two cars, a motorhome and a van.

A spokeswoman from South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We received a call at 2.25pm. At the scene there were two patients to attend to – one has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’