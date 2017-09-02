UPDATE: Lane reopens on M27 after vehicle catches fire

Have your say

One lane was closed on the M27 for more than an hour this afternoon after a vehicle caught fire.

Traffic was building westbound between junction 7 at Hedge End and junction 8 at Park Gate following the incident.

Traffic information service ROMANSE said the lane was closed between the two junctions.

The road has now fully reopened.

Did you see the vehicle fire? Get in touch by emailing kieran.davey@jpress.co.uk or calling 02392 622114.