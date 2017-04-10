UPDATE: Lanes reopened on A3(M) near Waterlooville after collision

Two lanes have been reopened on the A3(M) near Waterlooville this morning after a collision.

Traffic delays of up to 15 minutes are still expected between Junction 3 and 4 while emergency services deal with the incident.

Traffic England said the collision happened on the northbound route at Junction 3, and normal traffic conditions are now beginning to return to normal.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes.

Highways England confirmed on Twitter that vehicles had been moved off the main road allowing traffic to reopen, but it is not known how many vehicles were involved.