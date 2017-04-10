Search

UPDATE: Lanes reopened on A3(M) near Waterlooville after collision

editorial image

Community action team to host meetings over 6,000-home plan near Fareham

File photo of trains at Portsmouth and Southsea train station

Delays on train network as urgent repairs carried out

0
Have your say

Two lanes have been reopened on the A3(M) near Waterlooville this morning after a collision.

Traffic delays of up to 15 minutes are still expected between Junction 3 and 4 while emergency services deal with the incident.

Traffic England said the collision happened on the northbound route at Junction 3, and normal traffic conditions are now beginning to return to normal.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes.

Highways England confirmed on Twitter that vehicles had been moved off the main road allowing traffic to reopen, but it is not known how many vehicles were involved.

Back to the top of the page