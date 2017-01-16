UPDATE: Long delays as A27 closed after serious collision

The A27 has been closed to traffic after a serious collision near Hambrook Hill.

The route is shut between Chichester and Emsworth in both directions.

According to the BBC the collision involves a truck.

Eye witness reports state that the incident occurred on the eastbound side of the carriageway, with one saying there was a lorry ‘facing in the wrong direction’.

Another said that a car had crashed into the central reservation.

Fire crews, including from Cosham Fire Station, are on the scene.

Highways England has said the route is not expected to be cleared until at least 8pm.

Drivers are advised to avoid the route, and a diversion is in place via the A259.

More to follow shortly.