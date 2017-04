Part of the Eastern Road has been closed off this afternoon after a road traffic collision.

Portsmouth City Council’s roads team posted on Twitter that there had been an incident opposite the Good Companion Pub.

The road has been closed on both sides from the pub.

The council added that an air ambulance has been called to the scene.

An eyewitness said police have been at the scene turning away vehicles, and the incident appeared to involve a motorcyclist and a car.

More to follow.