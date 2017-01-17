UPDATE: Lorry driver, 60, from Waterlooville, died in A27 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the A27 last night where a lorry driver died.

The crash happened near Emsworth at around 4.15pm yesterday.

A lorry travelling west collided with the central reservation and ended up on the eastbound carriageway. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the lorry, a 60-year-old man from Waterlooville, sadly died at the scene.

Inspector Stewart Goodwin said: ‘We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A27 near Chichester at around that time and saw what happened.’

The A27 was closed for several hours between Chichester and Emsworth.

Police and other emergency services were on scene throughout the night to clear the vehicle from the road.

Drivers faced long delays as traffic was diverted via the A259.

All lanes have now been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or online.