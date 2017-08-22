UPDATE: Man in his 70s taken to hospital with face and arm injuries after being hit by car on Hayling Island

Have your say

A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on a busy Hayling Island road this afternoon.

Emergency services were called out to Elm Grove shortly after 2.30pm after the collision.

South Central Ambulance Service confirmed a rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew and ambulance officer had been dispatched.

An air ambulance was also been sent to the scene but was stood down on arrival as it was not needed.

A ambulance spokeswoman said the man had been taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital with face and arm injuries.

Police were also at the scene diverting traffic.

The incident is believed to have happened close to the Co-op store. Picture: Google Maps

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said the pedestrian had been injured and was receiving treatment.

No-one else was injured in the collision.

An ambulance spokeswoman had initially said the man was in his 80s but later confirmed he was in his 70s.