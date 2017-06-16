Update: Man seriously injured in Gosport crash involving motorcyclist

A MAN has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a car and a motorbike in Gosport.

Mumby Road is partially blocked in both directions near Quay Lane following the incident at 2.50pm today.

A spokeswoman from South Central Ambulance Service said the man, who is thought to have been on the motorbike, was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

She added: ‘Paramedics treated two patients at the scene.

‘One was treated at the scene and did not need to go to hospital while the other patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

‘We sent an ambulance crew, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and the crew from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance critical care car.’

A police spokesman added: ‘We were called at 2.50pm to reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and a motorbike.

‘The road is currently blocked and the incident is on-going.’

There are delays on approach and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.