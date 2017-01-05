UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Wickham

Part of Southwick Road has been closed off this morning after a two-vehicle accident on the road.

The B2177 is currently shut between Wickham and Southwick after the incident at Wickham Common, by Hundred Acres Road.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said police had been alled at 7.57am to a collision between a Fiat and a Vauxhall.

The Fiat driver has been taken to the QA Hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police have now left the scene but Highways England are removing oil from the road.

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that there had been a multi-vehicle accident.