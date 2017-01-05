UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Wickham

Part of Southwick Road was closed off this morning after a two-vehicle accident on the road.

The B2177 was shut between Wickham and Southwick after the incident at Wickham Common, by Hundred Acres Road.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said police had been called at 7.57am to a collision between a Fiat and a Vauxhall.

The Fiat driver was taken to QA Hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Highways England workers had to remove oil from the road.

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that there had been a multi-vehicle accident.