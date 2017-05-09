UPDATE: Mercedes driver cut free from car by firefighters after M27 crash

A driver had to be cut free from his car by fire crews after a crash on the M27.

Highways England posted a picture of police dealing with the incident, which happened on the eastbound route shortly after Junction 7 at Hedge End.

There were 15 minute delays on the route while the inside lane was blocked, but it has now been reopened.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said a call had been received about a collision just before 8.15am, and involved a lorry, a Mercedes and a Ford Transit.

She added that the Mercedes driver had been unable to get out so was cut out by firefighters as a precaution.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue confirmed firefighters had to remove the roof the car to rescue the male driver.

Crews from Eastleigh, Redbridge and Hightown were deployed to the scene.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two men, one of which is thought to be the Mercedes driver, were taken to Southampton General Hospital.

Traffic information service ROMANSE also tweeted that there are long delays stretching back to Junction 5 at Eastleigh.