UPDATE: Met Office warns snow most likely to fall during rush hour in Portsmouth tomorrow

Snow could fall during rush hour in Portsmouth tomorrow, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office, which yesterday warned snow could fall between 10am and 9pm tomorrow, today narrowed its forecast to say snow showers are most likely between 5pm and 7pm, although the snow is not expected to settle on the ground.

Forecasters said sleet and heavy rain are predicted during rush hour as people make their way home from work.

An updated weather alert issued by the Met Office yesterday warned of snow and ice in Portsmouth, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, as well as other parts of the region tomorrow.

Temperatures could fall as low as 2C by 6pm, although it is likely to feel several degrees colder.

Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK could bring disruption to road, rail and air services.

A weather warning is in place from 10am to 9pm tomorrow.